Congress MLAs object to contractual appointments under HKRN

: Haryana Congress MLAs on Tuesday raised objections on the contractual appointments being made by the state government under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN). The Congress MLAs also staged a symbolic walkout.

Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry, who spoke on the issue during a calling attention motion said that rules were being flouted in making HKRN appointments of trained graduate teachers and post graduate teachers.

“Many cannot join as they have been allotted far flung stations and can’t cope up because of low wages,’’ she said. Leader of opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the eligibility criteria was being labelled as merit under the HKRN policy.

“Who decides the family income? The family ID is verified by some official only. What is the selection criteria?,’’ Hooda said.

Responding to the criticism chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a rationalisation commission will be set up in the state to rationalise posts in government departments as per the requirement. This commission will rationalise the number of posts in every department.

The chief minister said complaints of exploitation of employees were received in cases of outsourced employment done through contractors. The Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has been set up to save such employees from this exploitation.

Through this Nigam, initially, temporary employment is offered for a period of one year on contract basis. These youth will have to leave the job if any other person is recruited on a regular basis through Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission. However, these youth can also apply for regular recruitment.

He said that first priority is given to those with higher educational qualifications. He said that so far only 4,000 to 5,000 TGT, PGT recruitment has been done through HKRN

Khattar said that whenever the government brings any reform in the system, it troubles the opposition as they can’t digest it.

Transport minister Mool Chand Sharma earlier said that HKRN has been constituted to eliminate irregularities and anomalies in recruitments. Contractual employees hired under this were provided with an appropriate salary, EPF, ESI, Labour Welfare Fund, and other benefits on time.

Cong MLAs stage protest

Congress MLAs staged a protest in the well of the House on Tuesday after urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta made an off the cuff remark.

The minister who was replying to a calling attention notice regarding wrong data collected by the government in formation of new property ID suddenly deviated from the topic to attack Congress benches.

Gupta said that he has photographs to show that government billboards carrying information of public interest were covered with posters of Bharat Jodo Yatra. The minister went on attacking the opposition benches but those remarks were expunged by the speaker after the Congress MLAs protested.

Speaking on the calling attention notice, Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary asked as to why the work of property ID was being handled by only one company despite the state being divided in six clusters.

Faridabad NIT MLA Neeraj Sharma also joined him and sought streamlining of the system. The urban local bodies minister assured the House that the government will rectify the deficiencies.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced to extend the last date for depositing property tax in cities from December 31, 2022, to January 31, 2023. As per the announcement, entire interest will be waived off if the property tax is deposited by December 31, 2022, while a 50 % waiver will be given on depositing property tax by January 31, 2023.