Congress’ Panchkula pick Chander Mohan files nomination

Congress candidate Chander Mohan Bishnoi on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Haryana assembly elections from the Panchkula assembly seat. He was accompanied by his family, including his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Congress’ nominee from Panchkula Chander Mohan, accompanied by his wife Seema and family members, during a roadshow before filing his nomination on Thursday. He declared assets worth ₹ 80.88 crore, but all immovable property (worth ₹ 70.41 crore) is owned by his wife. (Sant Arora/HT)

Son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal and a Sanawar school alumni, Bishnoi was elected as MLA from Kalka assembly segment for four continuous terms--1993 till 2005--and was also former deputy CM of Haryana. Panchkula assembly constituency was created in 2009.

Chander Mohan, 58, has declared assets worth ₹80.88 crore but he does not own any house or property. All the immovable properties (worth ₹70.41 crore) are in name of his wife Seema. He owns a Mercedes Benz while his wife has a Ford Endeavour. He owns 100 gram gold and his wife owns 1,050 gram. There is no criminal case against him. He also declared that he gets pension as a four-time former MLA.

In 2019, contesting as Congress’ pick from Panchkula, he had declared his assets to be of worth ₹69 crore.

He had declared assets worth ₹60 crores in 2014 when he contested from Nalwa on Haryana Janhit Congress’ ticket (BL).

Chander Mohan, during a road show before filing the nominations, said, “The people of the state and Panchkula are fed up with the BJP and there is a wave of change. We will form the government.”

Targeting BJP’s Panchkula pick Gian Chand Gupta, he said, “Gupta has only misled the people in the name of development during his 10 year tenure as an MLA.”

“Women players were insulted at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The government cheated the farmers...This government is anti farmer, labourer, businessman and employee. Soon Congress will release its manifesto, in which every section will be taken care of,” Chander Mohan said. He had contested unsuccessfully from Panchkula in 2019 assembly elections.

A total of 12 candidates, including four Independents filed nominations from Panchkula assembly constituency. Indian National Congress candidate Chandra Mohan, Jannayak Janata Party’s Sushil Garg, Bharatiya Veer Dal’s Bharat Bhushan, Aam Aadmi Party’s Prem Kumar Garg, Indian National Lok Dal’s Kshitij Chaudhary, among many others filed papers.

The JJP’s pick Sushil Garg, 68, who is sitting councillor from ward number 14, has declared assets worth ₹2.43 crore. Garg, an advocate, has a Hyundai Grand i10. He owns 40 gram gold and 500 gram silver while his wife owns 180 gram gold.