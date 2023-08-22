: Reacting to Congress Haryana president Uday Bhan’s comments that leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be the chief minister if voted to power in the 2024 assembly elections, party leader Kiran Choudhry on Monday said that the candidate for the CM’s post will be decided by the party high command. CM candidate to be decided by high command: Kiran Choudhry

Accompanied by party’s national general secretary Kumari Selja during a protest march in Bhiwani, Choudhry said that everyone has a right to project themselves as chief minister, but the decision to appoint chief minister will be decided by party high command.

She claimed that the Congress will win 80 assembly seats in next year’s assembly polls.

During the protest march, the two leaders walked towards the mini-secretariat to submit a memorandum to the deputy commissioner over various issues, including rectifying errors in Parivar Pehchan Patra and family IDs.

The protest march comes a day after Hooda carried out a rally in Hisar.

Kumari Selja said that the Tosham MLA Choudhry will play a bigger role in the next year’s polls.

Choudhry claimed that his daughter Shruti Choudhry will win the next year’s Lok Sabha polls from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat.

She lashed out at the Union government over rise in inflation and crime.

She also said that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana has failed to carry out recruitment drives in a transparent manner and over 2 lakh government jobs were lying vacant in Haryana.

She also announced to hold a rally in Bhiwani in December to sound the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha polls.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala could not join the protest due to pain in his back.