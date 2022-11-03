Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress promoting nepotism: Smriti Irani

Published on Nov 03, 2022

BJP leader and Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani addressed an election rally in HP’s Sunni in favour of BJP candidate Ravi Mehta, who is pitted against state Congress chief’s son Vikramaditya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on Wednesday mounted an attack on the Congress saying the grand old party was promoting nepotism. (HT Photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on Wednesday mounted an attack on the Congress saying the grand old party was promoting nepotism.

“If Congress comes to power in Himachal, the CM face will be either the mother (state Congress chief Pratibha Singh) or son (Vikramaditya Singh),” she said while addressing an election rally in Sunni in favour of BJP candidate Ravi Mehta, who is pitted against state Congress chief’s son Vikramaditya.

Listing out the BJP government achievements, the Union minister said: “The poor are no longer worried about their treatment as everyone is getting best healthcare facility under the Himcare scheme. The Narendra Modi government’s Ayushman scheme at the Centre and Himcare scheme in Himachal are excellent examples of double engine strength.”

Counting on the schemes introduced by the Jai Ram government, she said an assistance of 3,000 was being given to the helpless people under Sahara Yojana. Besides, residents above 60 years have been given the benefit of social security pension, she added.

“Women are getting benefits under the Ujjwala Yojana and Grihini Suvidha Yojana. With these initiatives, Himachal has become the first smoke-free state in the country,” she said.

Story Saved
Thursday, November 03, 2022
