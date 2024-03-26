Congress puts up united face n Himachal

Days after six disqualified Congress legislators along with three Independents joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling Congress scaled up its damage-control efforts. Amidst ongoing political upheaval, Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh and her son, public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh, joined chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence, Oakover, for Holi festivities. (HT Photo)

Amidst ongoing political upheaval, Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh and her son, public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh, joined chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence, Oakover, for Holi festivities. Pratibha had refused to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections a few days ago citing that the ground situation was “not favourable” and the party workers “were not active”. Both Sukhu and Pratibha put up a united face before the workers and mediapersons at Oakover.

“My government will work further to strengthen the economy and make the state self-reliant till 2026,” said Sukhu, adding that Himachal will be the most developed state by 2032.

Pratibha Singh greeted Bollywood actor Kangna Ranaut on her candidature. “She is a celebrity and what role a celebrity plays in Mandi will soon be seen by the people of the state,” she said.

“I have already made it clear that I am not contesting and have apprised the party high command. Now, keeping in mind the changing situation, whatever decision the high command takes I will be ready for that. I proudly say that I followed the high command. I agreed to contest elections two months after we lost Raja sahib (Virbhadra Singh). I fought against the central and state governments with the blessing of my supporters and made it to the Lok Sabha. I have made my point to the high command and further decision lies with them,“ she said.

“People know what impact it will have on those who have joined the BJP,” she said.

Vikramaditya, who’s in charge of the Mandi parliamentary constituency, on Monday said that it is for the people of the state and Mandi parliament to decide if they want to elect a politician who will remain with them or want to vote in the name of stardom.

“We shall do surveys and will distribute tickets. We shall plan campaign strategies and I am sure the government will be stable and will run for five years,” added deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

“The Congress government is in the majority and people will give a mandate in favour of the party in the by-elections,” he added.