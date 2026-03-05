Congress springs surprise, fields Anurag Sharma for lone RS seat from Himachal

In a surprise move, the Congress on Thursday fielded its Kangra district president, Anurag Sharma, as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Anurag Sharma, who has been nominated as the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh, in Shimla on Thursday.

Sharma, a confidant of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and former president of the Billing Paragliding Association, is set to file his nomination on Thursday following the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting.

The election, scheduled on March 16, is being held to fill the vacancy created by BJP MP Indu Bala Goswami, whose term expires on April 9. ,Sharma’s nomination marks a significant shift in the race, as he emerged as a wildcard choice over heavyweights such as former Union minister Anand Sharma, state unit chief Pratibha Singh, and the CM’s political adviser, Sunil Sharma.

His elevation is seen as a strategic move by the party to consolidate its footprint in Kangra, the state’s largest and most politically vital district. Sharma was appointed the district unit chief only in January, a move aimed at injecting fresh energy into the grassroots organisation.

Sharma’s father was a long-time associate of late Pandit Sant Ram. Sharma himself has been active in student politics since 1995 and has steadily climbed the organisational ladder at both district and state levels.

According to the Election Commission’s schedule, the last date for filing nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. Candidates may withdraw their names until March 9. If required, polling will take place on March 16 between 9am and 4pm, with the counting of ballots scheduled for 5pm the same day.