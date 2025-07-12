Congress stages walkout amid noisy scenes in Punjab assembly

The Punjab assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Friday with Congress members staging a walkout from the House over the murder of Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma by three assailants on July 7. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa along with other Congress MLAs walk out of the Punjab vidhan sabha on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As soon as the House proceedings began on Day 2 of the special session, leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa got up and raised the issue, demanding a discussion on the incident, but speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan did not allow the request. The speaker informed the member that there was no zero hour during a special session. Bajwa stuck to his demand and sought the speaker’s attention to allow him to take up the matter.

However, the speaker asked AAP member Karambir Singh Ghuman to proceed with his calling attention notice regarding the dilapidated condition of bus stand building in his Dasuya assembly constituency. He also told the LoP that they will get adequate time to raise their issues in the House.

Bajwa and other Congress members responded by entering the well of the House, demanding that they be allowed to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Bajwa alleged that there were “false encounters” by the police.

While the Congress members were raising slogans against the state government, the speaker informed the House that the duration of the special session had been extended by two days following the recommendation of the business advisory committee. After Congress MLAs returned to their seats, a heated exchange broke out between finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Bajwa.

The finance minister alleged that the Congress party patronised gangsters during its rule in Punjab, citing the example of jailed Uttar Pradesh gangster politician Mukhtar Ansari being brought to Punjab and kept in a prison. He questioned the stand taken by the party leaders on action taken against gangsters and the drug mafia. “The people have come to see the true character of the Congress party,” he claimed, accusing Bajwa of making U-turns.

Cheema further accused Bajwa of being hand-in-glove with the BJP, claiming that he had got a cybercrime FIR registered against the AAP in Chandigarh with their help. “We are not scared of FIRs. We welcome this FIR. This has only exposed their links,” he claimed.

Bajwa tried to respond, but much of what he said was not audible. Bajwa alleged that he was not allowed to reply to the finance minister’s charges. The Congress members then entered the well of the House, shouting slogans against the state government, before walking out. In their absence, the water resources minister moved a resolution against the Centre’s move of deploying CISF personnel at dams managed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board. The Congress members returned to the House during the discussion on the resolution.