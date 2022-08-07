Congress trying to create pressure on ED: Anil Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday took a dig at the Congress and said that through its nationwide protests, the party is trying to create pressure on the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
“They are organising Satyagrah and spoiling sacred forms of protest, firstly used by Mahatma Gandhi. He (Gandhi) never did a Satyagrah for fraud purposes. Now, they are wearing black clothes to hide away their sins, using public issues. Through all this, they are trying to create pressure on the ED. This doesn’t mean that if someone is summoned by the ED, income tax or other agencies will be let off after a protest,” the minister said when he was questioned on the recent Congress protests on unemployment and inflation, as the central agency continues its probe into the National Herald case.
Vij was interacting with the media on the sidelines of his ‘Janata Darbar’ at Ambala Cantonment’s PWD rest house.
At his darbar, Vij reportedly heard over 4,000 complaints from complainants across the state and issued appropriate instructions to resolve them at the earliest.
“He gave directions to suspend a head constable-rank cop in Rohtak, who demanded money from an army man in an assault case, and directed the SP, Rohtak, to investigate the matter. Along with this, directions were also given to register a case against those who attacked and assaulted the soldier’s house. He also ordered the formation of an SIT in a rape case of Palwal,” a statement from Vij’s office read.
He appreciated the Special Task Force (STF) for the recovery of 300 grams of RDX in Shahabad on Thursday and congratulated the players of Haryana, who have won six medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.
-
Samyukt Kisan Morcha to launch nationwide campaign against Agnipath scheme on Sunday
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farm unions, on Saturday said it will launch a nationwide campaign against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for military recruitment on August 7. The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, seeks to recruit youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.
-
Guest column | Fitness, just a stretch away
Stretching helps maintain overall health and should be incorporated into one's fitness routine. There are different types of stretches – dynamic and static. Static stretching is also a great way to release stress and tension from muscles, which can help one feel more relaxed. Stretching can help reduce the accumulation of lactic acid in the body. It also relaxes tense muscles. Stretching warms up the muscles and loosens joints to help one move better.
-
Details of spending on AAP’s victory rally exposes hollowness of Mann & team’s honesty claims: Opposition
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday said that Rs.14.63 lakh incurred on government account over the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Vijay Yatra' (victory rally) on March 13, even before the ministers were sworn in, has exposed the hollowness of Bhagwant Mann-led government's much-touted claims of honesty. The information was procured through an RTI.
-
Since outbreak, 2,100 cases, nine cattle deaths due to lumpy skin disease in Yamunanagar
Days after its outbreak in Haryana in July-end, as many as 2,100 cases of lumpy skin disease have been reported in Yamunanagar district with nine animals dying after the infection till Saturday. Almost half of them have been recorded only in the Radaur sub-division while 300 such cases have also appeared in neighbouring Ambala district too, mostly in the Barara sub-division in the same period, officials said.
-
Guest column | Lest we forget the bloody legacy of India’s Partition
On August 15, Indians will celebrate 75 years of Independence by hoisting the national flag on their houses as a mark of national unity and patriotism, but we must not forget the 2 million people killed and 10-20 million people displaced in the worst carnage ever seen in the subcontinent. Freedom from the British came at a colossal cost – we killed and got killed. The dice was loaded against Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who was then the leader of the All-India Muslim League.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics