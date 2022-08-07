Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress trying to create pressure on ED: Anil Vij

Published on Aug 07, 2022 02:41 AM IST
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday took a dig at the Congress and said that through its nationwide protests, the party is trying to create pressure on the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Now, they are wearing black clothes to hide away their sins using public issues. Through all this, they are trying to create pressure on the ED. This doesn’t mean that if someone is summoned by the ED, income tax or other agencies, they will be let off after a protest, said Haryana home minister Anil Vi when he was questioned on recent Congress protests on unemployment and inflation. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

“They are organising Satyagrah and spoiling sacred forms of protest, firstly used by Mahatma Gandhi. He (Gandhi) never did a Satyagrah for fraud purposes. Now, they are wearing black clothes to hide away their sins, using public issues. Through all this, they are trying to create pressure on the ED. This doesn’t mean that if someone is summoned by the ED, income tax or other agencies will be let off after a protest,” the minister said when he was questioned on the recent Congress protests on unemployment and inflation, as the central agency continues its probe into the National Herald case.

Vij was interacting with the media on the sidelines of his ‘Janata Darbar’ at Ambala Cantonment’s PWD rest house.

At his darbar, Vij reportedly heard over 4,000 complaints from complainants across the state and issued appropriate instructions to resolve them at the earliest.

“He gave directions to suspend a head constable-rank cop in Rohtak, who demanded money from an army man in an assault case, and directed the SP, Rohtak, to investigate the matter. Along with this, directions were also given to register a case against those who attacked and assaulted the soldier’s house. He also ordered the formation of an SIT in a rape case of Palwal,” a statement from Vij’s office read.

He appreciated the Special Task Force (STF) for the recovery of 300 grams of RDX in Shahabad on Thursday and congratulated the players of Haryana, who have won six medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

