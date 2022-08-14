Congress walks out of Himachal assembly over Old Pension Scheme
The opposition Congress on Saturday staged a walkout from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly seeking an adjournment of the House proceedings to discuss the issue of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which was turned down by the Speaker.
As soon as the House gathered, opposition members stood up demanding a discussion on the OPS by adjourning the House under Rule 67.
After the speaker, Vipin Singh Parmar, disallowed and rejected the adjournment notice, the opposition members came to the well of the House raising slogans.
Later, the opposition staged a walkout of the assembly. The Leader of the Opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri said that the government was shying away from debate on important issues for the public.
Today was the last day of the monsoon session of the Himachal assembly.
Senior Congress leader Asha Kumari said that the Congress party had taken a decision that wherever Congress government is formed, the Old Pension Scheme will be implemented. She said if they form a government in Himachal, OPS would be implemented within 10 days. She claimed that they were not allowed to speak on important issues, including OPS, in the assembly and the party had no option but to just walk out as they did.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
