Congress will change Mohali mayor at the right time: Warring
Two days after the Congress expelled Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi for six years over anti-party activities, party’s Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said they will find replacements for the two posts and also appoint a new mayor at the right time.
On Saturday, Somal and Bedi had claimed the support of majority of the Congress councillors, whose number is 36 in the MC House of 50.
Their expulsion had come a month after mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, along with his brother and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, switched from the Congress to the BJP on June 4.
But despite joining the BJP and the Congress having the majority in the 50-member MC House, Amarjit continues to hold the mayor’s seat, with the support of the Congress councillors, who are said to have been convinced by Somal and Bedi.
On Sunday, Warring said, “I held a meeting with the Congress councillors recently. We will be changing the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor at the right time. How can Congress councillors support a BJP mayor?” he questioned.
Apart from the 36 Congress councillors, the MC house has 11 Azad group councillors, two independents and one BJP councillor, since Amarjit’s switch to the saffron fold.
Atal Tunnel bumps up tourist influx to Lahaul-Spiti by 300%
The Atal Tunnel, which has the distinction of being the longest tunnel in the world at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, has bumped up tourist inflow to the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti by 300%. Before the Prime Minister inaugurated the strategic tunnel in October 2020 around 47,979 domestic tourists and 4,382 foreigners had visited the district, which increased to 65,522 and 4,112 after the opening.
Tree collapse at Carmel Convent: Bus attendant still critical, student undergoes spine surgery
A bus attendant and two students, who were injured in the tree collapse accident at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 on Friday, continue to be admitted at PGIMER. The bus attendant, a resident of Kishangarh village, 40, Sheela, had suffered severe head injuries in the incident and slipped into a coma the same day. Along with Sheela, a total of three students were referred to the Advanced Trauma Centre at PGIMER following the incident.
Residents block Kharar flyover over water logging
Commuters were at receiving end after residents of Desu Majra village and Om Enclave blocked the Kharar flyover for over two hours — between 12 to 2.30 pm — over the problem of water logging in their localities The residents alleged that ever since the flyover was constructed, they have been facing major water logging problems in their areas during the monsoon season.
Mohali: GMADA finalises layout for 5,000 1-BHK flats for poor
{Housing for poor} The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has finalised the layout plan for the construction of 5,000 flats under the state government's housing policy for the economically weaker sections. GMADA plans to construct them using the latest brickless technology and will offer financing through banks at affordable monthly instalment rates. The project is part of Punjab government's EWS housing policy, which was revised and finalised in February last year.
Now, get free mammography test at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16
In a step towards early detection of breast cancer, the UT health department has made mammography test free at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Mammography involves low-energy X-ray of the breast to detect early signs of breast cancer. So far, it was being offered for ₹400 at the hospital. If the mammogram detects possibility of breast cancer, the patient undergoes biopsy to confirm its presence, following which further treatment is suggested.
