Congress with Hisar merchants’ shutdown:Haryana former CM Hooda

Backing the shutdown by Hisar merchants, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that his Congress party stands with the merchants. “The traders of Hisar have also called for a bandh against the increasing crime. Congress supports this and promises to protect the lives and property of every citizen including traders if the party forms the government,” he said. Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary, former minister Nirmal Singh, party leaders Chitra Sarwara, Amisha Chawla, Rajesh Mehta and others were present during the press conference. (HT Photo)

The Congress leader said, “Unemployment and failed law and order are the reasons why the youth are agitating against recruitment scams and for job demands and the traders are agitating for security.”

On Thursday, Congress leaders also protested in Karnal following murder of a Haryana Police ASI, who was shot dead by two men.

Hooda also promised to set-up an Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Ambala.

“When the Congress government is formed, permanent recruitments will be made on the vacant posts and unemployment will be curbed. IMT will be built in Ambala to increase investment in the private sector. Industries will expand and employment will be generated in the already established IMTs,” he stated.

Later, Hooda also met former state information commissioner and party leader Ashok Mehta at his residence in Shahazadpur. Party leaders from Naraingarh block were also present.