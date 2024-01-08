Cong’s ‘Jan Sandesh’ yatra to begin Jan 17, cover all 10 LS segments in Haryana: Selja

Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Monday announced that she along with senior party leaders — Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kiran Choudhry — will kick-off ‘Jan Sandesh’ yatra from Hisar on January 17. Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja (HT file)

Addressing the media in Hisar, Selja said the yatra will cover Hisar region on January 17 and 18 and later it will proceed towards Bhiwani.

“Randeep, Kiran and other leaders will take part in this yatra. It will help strengthen the Congress party in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies. We also urge other Congress leaders to join the yatra,” she added.

On being asked about that party’s Haryana in-charge Deepak Babria’s comment that she had not taken approval for this yatra, Selja said it seems that Babria had not talked to the party’s state chief, Udai Bhan, and this yatra is planned to boost the morale of party workers.

“We are also Congress workers and have knowledge of politics. Instead of making an issue of this yatra, the leaders should join it to strengthen the base of party across the state,” she added.

She attacked the state government over education, crime against women, sexual harassment cases in educational institutes, unemployment and other issues. Selja is considered as a bitter rival of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and she along with Tosham legislator Kiran Choudhry and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala are running anti-Hooda group in Haryana. These three leaders will now take out ‘Jan Sandesh’ yatra across 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.