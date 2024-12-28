Menu Explore
Cong’s Sandeep Dikshit accuses Punjab intel of ‘snooping’ on him, Delhi LG orders probe

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Dec 29, 2024 05:04 AM IST

In a letter dated December 25, Dikshit flagged the alleged presence of intelligence personnel from the "Punjab government" outside his residence in Delhi.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered probe into Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit’s allegations of snooping and large sums of cash being brought into the city from Punjab ahead of the next year’s assembly election.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered probe into Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's allegations of snooping and large sums of cash being brought into the city from Punjab ahead of the next year's assembly election.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered probe into Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit’s allegations of snooping and large sums of cash being brought into the city from Punjab ahead of the next year’s assembly election. (HT File)

In a letter dated December 25, Dikshit flagged the alleged presence of intelligence personnel from the “Punjab government” outside his residence in Delhi.

He alleged that ‘official vehicles’ associated with these personnel had been often seen outside his home, suggesting surveillance and intimidation. There was no immediate response available from the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs both Delhi and Punjab.

Saxena has sought a report on the allegations within three days.

In addition, Dikshit also accused the Punjab government of sending ‘large sums of cash’ (in crores) to Delhi to influence voters ahead of the election.

He said ‘private vehicles’, often escorted by Punjab Police, were coming through Haryana and Rajasthan to Delhi.

The LG office has ordered the Delhi police commissioner to take ‘immediate steps’ to check vehicles at the city’s borders, particularly those coming from Punjab.

The DGPs of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have been advised to be on high alert and monitor any unusual movements that may indicate illegal transfers of cash or election-related malpractice.

The Delhi chief secretary has been directed to inform the chief electoral officer to step up vigilance as the election date closes in.

The AAP and Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP earlier in the year ahead of the general election.

The two parties are contesting the Delhi election, due in February, as rivals.


