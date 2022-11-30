Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Connection of telecom firms snapped over unpaid tax

Connection of telecom firms snapped over unpaid tax

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 11:09 PM IST

The muincipal corporation has snapped the connections of opticle fibres of telecom companies in sectors 4, 11, 15, 21, Industrial Area and Abheypur village for not paying their taxes of mobile license and towers

Deepak Sura, deputy commissioner of muincipal corporation said that there are 328 towers of which 129 telecom companies have not paid their taxes. (HT File)
Deepak Sura, deputy commissioner of muincipal corporation said that there are 328 towers of which 129 telecom companies have not paid their taxes. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Municipal Corporation on Wednesday cut down the mobile tower connections of telecom property tax defaulters for not paying their dues of mobile license and towers. The corporation has sealed network of One Fibre, Connect, Telesonic, Jio and Airtel.

The corporation has snapped the connections of opticle fibres in sectors 4, 11, 15, 21, Industrial Area and Abheypur village. In the last revenue committee meeting, mayor had directed to seal connections of 8 defaulter companies who owe crores to the corporation.

“We have issued several notices to these companies to pay their pending dues and to remove illegal infrastructure or to take proper permission from the Corporation to legalise it,” Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said.

Despite repeated warnings, they did not deposit the dues, the mayor added. Deepak Sura, deputy commissioner, MC said that there are 328 towers of which 129 companies have not paid their dues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out