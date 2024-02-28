Consensus eludes farm unions after multiple rounds of unity talks

Despite multiple rounds of talks, the farm union factions have not been able to bury their difference and come together on a common platform. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher (PTI File)

On Tuesday, Dr Darshan Pal, who is part of the six-member committee set up by SKM, held talks with the leadership of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and apprised them of the proposal for the support to the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation.

“There were many differences on various issues including the strategy and timings of the ongoing stir,” a senior leader of SKM said on the condition of anonymity.

He added that given the enormity of the issue of the MSP, there had to be a big farmer movement which has not been achieved so far.

“We have already conveyed all the differences to KMM convener Sarwan Singh Pandher and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal on SKM’s stand on the ongoing agitation.

The ball is in their court now. Pandher and Dallewal are now holding meetings with their organisations on our proposal,” the above-quoted leader added.

The current farm stir was paused till February 29 in the wake of a farmer’s death in police action at Khanauri border. SKM, which was at the forefront of the 2021 agitation against the now repealed three farm bills, was compelled to start talks with KMM, Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), a key constituent of SKM (non-political) under pressure from several quarters, including khaps, who have been pressing for unity among various farm factions.

SKM had formed a six-member committee for the talks. A person privy to developments, who didn’t wish to be named, said Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) and a key member of SKM, also met the senior leaders of SKM (non-political) and KMM on Monday.

He further said that other members of the committee would also meet Pandher and Dallewal in the coming days.

Pandher acknowledged the meetings and said they are open to unity and joint action.

“One of the six members of the committee has already met us. We are open to unity and joint action. We will look into their proposal,” Pandher said.

Meanwhile, both the organisations – SKM (non-political) and KMM – on Tuesday, held separate meetings at Shambhu and Khanauri.

A joint meeting of the two forums will be held on Wednesday.

Consulted SKM before starting stir: Pandher

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said several meetings were held with the SKM over the issue of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call but it was not in favour of the march to the national capital. Pandher said this while responding to the SKM’s claims in the media that it was neither invited nor consulted before deciding about the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.

Speaking to the media at the Shambhu border, Pandher said 13 meetings were held with the SKM and its constituents over the issue of the march. “When we felt that their positions were not clear, then we held talks in other states and many organisations supported us (for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call),” said Pandher.

“In all these meetings, we told them everything in detail and requested them to join the movement. Therefore, their claim that we did not talk to them and did not invite them to come along is completely false and baseless,” Pandher said.