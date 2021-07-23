Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Construction firm promoters booked for fraud on Olympian’s plaint
Construction firm promoters booked for fraud on Olympian’s plaint
Three Panchkula-based men have been booked for allegedly embezzling 24
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:42 AM IST

Three Panchkula-based men have been booked for allegedly embezzling 24.69 lakh while constructing an academy of Olympian Karnam Malleswari in Yamunanagar. The accused are promoters of Pyramid Builders, the firm that was assigned the construction work.

According to the FIR lodged by Malleswari on Tuesday, the firm was allotted tender of constructing a weightlifting academy at Chahdo village in March 2019 that was to be completed within 10 months.

The 2000 Sydney Olympics bronze medallist told the police that in his final report, deputy director of Sports Authority of India Northern Regional Centre, Sonepat, pointed out that the actual cost of construction done so far was around 2.03 crore, while the firm had taken 2.28 crore through false measurements.

The firm’s three men — Anuj Aggarwal, Nikul Aggarwal and Nitin Aggarwal — were booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at Jagadhari Sadar police station. Further investigations are on.

