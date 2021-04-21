Containment zones: Chandigarh admn beefs up perimeter control

A day after Hindustan Times reported the extreme laxity in imposition of stipulated restrictions at containment zones across the city, the UT administration on Tuesday took remedial steps.

The administration has enforced stricter perimeter control in the containment zones by erecting barricades to restrict movement. Only essential movement will be allowed now. UT personnel were also deputed outside the containment zones to check for any violations.

HT, in its report, had highlighted how perimeter control was not being maintained at some micro-containment zones in the city. Also, when the HT correspondent visited the containment zones, no UT personnel were found posted to check for violations.

On Tuesday, deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar notified 28 more micro-containment zones, taking the total number to around 230 in the city.

Amid an unprecedented growth in Covid-19 cases, the Centre has been insisting on creation of localised containment zones, to restrict the spread of infection.

According to the central guidelines, the local district, police and municipal authorities are responsible to ensure that the prescribed containment measures are strictly followed. There has to be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and to maintain supply of essential goods and services.

Ensure strict enforcement of Covid norms, curbs: Centre

Even the Centre on Tuesday directed the Chandigarh administration to ensure enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour with stricter implementation of movement restrictions. It also asked the administration to create more containment zones.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla along with health secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting to review and discuss the Covid status, its management and response strategy with the UT.

The meeting, held through video conference, was also attended by Dr V K Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog, and Dr Balram Bhargava of the ICMR.

Among various measures, the Centre directed prohibition of large gatherings and regulated timings for markets along with ramping up of testing and hospital infrastructure. The Union home secretary urged constant vigilance while Dr Paul pointed out the importance of next three weeks for Covid response measures.

Chandigarh Police efforts to implement Covid protocol and weekend curfew also came under the scanner. Officials stressed that more should have been done to ensure better compliance of the weekend lockdown restrictions.

The Centre has also asked the administration to report regularly on the number of challans being issued against the violators.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said that the police department has been instructed to be more diligent to ensure stricter implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour. “From Wednesday, cops will be stricter in regulating people’s movement,” he said, adding that the Centre was happy with Chandigarh’s testing rate and improved vaccination rate.

“We have been asked to create more containment zones. We have already created more than 200 such zones in the city since March,” said Parida.