Contaminated water: Three die, over 10 fall ill at Amritsar village in a week
AMRITSAR: Three persons, including two girls have died while over 10 others were taken ill after drinking contaminated water in the last one week in Fatehgarh Shukarchak village falling under the Verka block of Amritsar.
The inhabitants of the village have alleged lackadaisical approach from the water supply department and those involved in laying of gas pipes in the area as a reason behind the contamination of drinking water.
“Since July 27, nearly half the population of our village have fallen ill after drinking the contaminated water. Five members of our family are still under treatment. My granddaughter was severely ill and now that she has survived after being critical, we feel it is her rebirth,” said the village’s former sarpanch Karnail Singh.
He said, “Two girls of our village and one Jagir Singh have died in the past one week after drinking the water supplied from the water tank of the water supply department. All those who have died or fallen ill had complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. Yesterday, a team of health department visited our village and asked the people not to drink the tank water.”
Singh said the villagers suspect that the water was contaminated due to the “digging of trenches for laying gas pipes,” “Some people are also alleging that the water was contaminated after the mixing of high quality of water purification content into the water tank,” he added.
Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said the health authorities conducted a survey after receiving complaints of contaminated water in the village. “Most of the samples of the drinking water taken by our team in the village have failed the purity test. We had organised a medical camp, besides initiating a water chlorination drive. At present, the situation is normal and nobody is admitted in any hospital. We had reports that only two people died in the village,” he said. He further said that the water may have been contaminated due to the leakage of water supply pipes.
-
Domestic consumers: Punjab govt waives outstanding power bills till Dec 31, 2021
Chandigarh : Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has issued a notification to waive the outstanding electricity bills of all domestic category consumers till December 31, 2021. Announcing amnesty for defaulting domestic electricity consumers, power minister Harbhajan Singh said the outstanding electricity bills till December 31 of those who have not paid their dues till June 30, 2022, have been waived.
-
Assistant teacher in U.P.’s Sitapur suspended for abusing headmistress
A male teacher of a government primary school in Sitapur district was suspended after a video went viral on social media in which the assistant teacher Sachin Yadav was seen abusing the headmistress repeatedly in the presence of students for marking him absent. The incident occurred in Karanpur Primary School in Sandana police station area of Sitapur last month, according to district magistrate Anuj Singh. The accused teacher has been suspended from school and attached with Block Resource Centre.
-
Congress to launch Gaurav Yatras from August 9
The Congress will organize 'Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatras' covering a distance of 75 km in every Lok Sabha constituency from August 9. “The Congress will hold Gaurav Yatras in all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies from August 9. They will cover a distance of 75 km in each Lok Sabha constituency and will pass through all the 403 assembly constituencies,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Ashok Singh.
-
Court orders Nihal Garware to return to jail from private hospital
Mumbai The special PMLA court has ordered industrialist Nihal Garware, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year in connection with the J&K bank money laundering case, to return to Arthur Road jail from Breach Candy hospital where heGarwareas been admitted since June 7. Pursuant to orders passed by a vacation judge, on June 7, the 55-year-old was admitted to Breach Candy hospital, specifically for rheumatological and gastroenterological examinations.
-
Sawan delicacies get new flavours!
With the rainy season finally setting-in, the Sawan special sweet delicacies have thronged local markets and are prominently topping the sales chart. The other favourites such as andarsy ki goli, doodh pheni and mango sweets too are selling big time. Andarsa and pheni could not be meddled with but the mithaiwallahs are showing full creativity when it comes to ghewar. Not all believe in innovating with the traditional sweet.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics