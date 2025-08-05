‘Contract killer’ shot in police encounter after escape bid in Machhiwara

Machhiwara police shot and apprehended a contract killer late Monday night. The accused, Saleem, a kabaddi player from Rurka village, was injured in an encounter and is now hospitalised. Saleem was arrested in connection with the July 29 shooting of a local youth, Jaspreet Singh. The encounter occurred during a weapon recovery operation when Saleem allegedly attempted to escape by snatching an inspector’s service weapon. Police believe the attack on Jaspreet Singh was a contract killing ordered from abroad. Police officials at the spot where accused Saleem was shot after he tried to snatch a cop’s service gun during a weapon recovery operation in Machhiwara on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The police have recovered the revolver and magazine used in the attack. According to SP Pawanjeet Singh, a preliminary investigation suggests a conspiracy from overseas, and further interrogation is underway to determine the motive. Saleem, who has a criminal history, is believed to be part of a larger network of sharp shooters.

Deputy SP Samrala Tarlochan Singh confirmed that police have also arrested Saleem’s two brothers and his wife, and have recovered illegal weapons and a Maruti Alto car used in the crime. The DSP also added that an acquaintance of the victim hired the killers, and more arrests are likely as they trace Saleem’s associates.

On July 29, four masked assailants shot Jaspreet Singh three times after barging into his home in Chak Lohat village. The 20-year-old is still recovering in a private hospital. Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, Manjit Kaur, an FIR was filed against Lakhbir Singh, Deewan Singh, Jaswant Singh, Bhinder, and other unidentified accomplices, who are relatives of the victim’s family.

Encounters follow familiar script

On July 19, an operation to recover a weapon in Roomi village near Jagraon turned dramatic, when one of the arrested shooters, Nanak Ram, opened fire on the police team and was injured in retaliatory firing.

On June 18, the Khanna police arrested dreaded gangster Gagandeep Singh, alias Garry Lalton, after an armed encounter near the Bhattian railway area. The arrest came after the accused opened fire on police officers during a weapon recovery operation and was subsequently shot in the leg in a swift counterattack.

In a dramatic early morning operation on April 15, an accused facing robbery charges suffered bullet injuries in his leg in a bid to snatch a pistol from Sub-Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at Samrala Police Station. SI Singh also suffered some injuries in the scuffle.