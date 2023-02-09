Contractual workers protest shifting of Haryana’s lone DD Kendra to Chandigarh

Nearly 40 contractual employees continued their dharna at Hisar’s Doordarshan Kendra over the shifting of Haryana lone Kendra to Chandigarh. As many as 30 permanent staff had been shifted to Chandigarh and other stations on January 15 after the Union government decided to shut down operations at DD Hisar, which had been functioning for the last 21 years.

Station director Pawan Kumar said the order from the Centre did not mention the reason behind the shifting of the Hisar kendra.

Lalita, a contractual employee at DD Hisar, said four years ago, the then director Satish Vats told them that they will run the station 24/7. “What has changed in the last four years? This job was the sole source of income for us. The Kendra provided a platform to Haryana artistes to showcase their talent. This is a direct attack on Haryanvi culture,” she added.

Another employee, Manju Sindhu, said this is the only DDK of the country that has been shut and shifted to Chandigarh.

“This kendra has a studio and production control room. It used to telecast programmes daily from 3 pm to 7 pm, which include a news bulletin, cultural programmes, bhajans, folk items and educational programmes for farmers on a daily basis. Now that the Kendra has been shifted to Chandigarh, it is impossible to promote our state culture,” she added.

The Doordarshan Kendra, which is spread over eight acres in Hisar, was set up and inaugurated by the then Union information and broadcasting minister Sushma Swaraj on November 1, 2002. The kendra was dedicated to former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur had visited Hisar DDK in December, 2022 and slammed the authorities for unhygienic conditions. According to DD employees, no reason was cited for shifting the Kendra from Hisar to Chandigarh.

BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh also met Thakur recently and urged him to re-start operations from the Hisar centre.

Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the Haryana government has failed to protect projects like railway coach factory, Meham airport and now DD.

“We will do whatever we can to save DD, Hisar. This Kendra is a symbol of Haryanvi pride and culture,” he added.