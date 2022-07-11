Convention being ignored in filling Chandigarh admn posts: Punjab CM
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has urged governor Banwarilal Purohit to follow the convention and maintain the 60:40 ratio between Punjab and Haryana while filling posts in the Chandigarh administration.
According to a statement, he in a letter to the governor said by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers from the AGMUT cadre are being posted on the most important posts, which were earlier held by officers from the Punjab cadre.
Mann urged the governor to personally look into the matter so that the IAS officers from Punjab cadre on deputation with the Chandigarh administration are assigned departments as per the “well laid out convention and without any discrimination”.
The AGMUT cadre IAS officers serve in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories. The Punjab governor is also the administrator of Chandigarh.
The statement has come at a time when Mann is being accused of surrendering Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh, which is a UT and serves as the joint capital of both states. In his letter to the governor, Mann said following the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, officers are generally taken on inter-cadre deputation with the approval of the Centre against some posts such as home secretary, finance secretary, deputy commissioner and the municipal commissioner.
In the past, posts of the finance secretary and the municipal commissioner were filled by IAS officers from the Punjab cadre while those of the home secretary and the deputy commissioner held by IAS officers from the Haryana cadre, he said.
Mann said these officers are chosen after a rigorous selection process and they are given charges of various key departments as well. Over the past a few years, it has been noticed that the strength of IAS officers from the AGMUT cadre has been consistently increasing in the administration and they hold most important posts, which were earlier with the Punjab-cadre IAS officers, Mann said.
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Hearing deferred, court sets July 18 as next date
No hearing could take place in the case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah mosque before the court of civil judge (senior division) at Mathura on Monday because of the bar association's condolence meeting in wake of the recent killing of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Punjab govt appoints Raghav Chadha as advisory panel chief, draws Oppn flak
The Punjab government on Monday appointed a move that drew sharp criticism from the opposition parties as the chairman of a temporary advisory panel, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. A spokesperson of the chief minister's office said CM Bhagwant Mann has cleared the file regarding Chadha's appointment. After his appointment, Chadha met Mann and touched his feet to seek the CM's blessings.
Ludhiana | Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader stages protest against police for ‘implicating him’
Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Rishav Kannojia, along with Kannojia's supporters, staged a protest at Jagraon bridge on Monday against the police for implicating him in a case of blocking traffic. Kannojia covered his eyes with a piece of black cloth to register the protest. Kannojia said he had made a complaint to the chief minister and director general of police, but to no avail. He alleged that the police could implicate him in criminal cases.
Yogi Adityanath says sugarcane farmers will be “our future”
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government was working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh and asserted that they “are going to be our future.” Yogi Adityanath said this at a function where he distributed share certificates to 50.10 lakh (5.01 million) farmers registered with cooperative sugarcane societies and cooperative sugar mill societies to make their functioning transparent.
U-19 ODI cricket tournament: Ludhiana lifts the trophy, beats Barnala
The district women's cricket team on Monday won the Inter-District U-19 ODI cricket tournament, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, after defeating Barnala by eight wickets at Burlton Park in Jalandhar. After winning the toss, Barnala team chose to bat and scored 118 runs for nine in 50 overs. While wicketkeeper batsman Ranjit Kaur scored 22 runs and Alisha scored 19 runs, six batsmen failed to reach double figures.
