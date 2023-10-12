Convicted of murder bid, two brothers awarded five year jail term

The district local court on Wednesday convicted and awarded two brothers, who had attacked an employee of PGIMER in 2020, imprisonment of five years. A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Maloya police station in July, 2020. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convicts Suraj and Chand, are from Maloya, Chandigarh. The court of additional sessions judge also imposed a fine of ₹5000 on each.

The case was registered following a complaint by Sunny Chauhan, 35, from Maloya, who, in his complaint to the police, stated that he works as a sweeper in the PGIMER on a contract basis. On the night of July 20, 2020, as he went outside his house, two men from the neighbourhood holding weapons like iron rods and other things in their hands, started a scuffle with him. The duo attacked him and threatened to kill him, and as he screamed, they fled from the spot. He was rushed to GMSH-16.

A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Maloya police station in July, 2020.

