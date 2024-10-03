Cop among 10 booked for AAP man’s murder in Mansa

A constable, Akbar Saleem, is among 10 persons booked for the murder of an Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) activist, Radhe Sham, aged around 40, in the Sardulgarh area of Mansa district. The body was recovered from the sports stadium of Khaira Khurd village of Mansa on Wednesday morning. The body ofRadhe Sham was recovered from the sports stadium of Khaira Khurd village of Mansa on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the body had multiple injury marks and forensic experts were called in to gather samples from the crime spot. According to information, the main accused, Saleem, is posted at the Sardulgarh police station.

In his police complaint, AAP leader Abhay Ram Godara, a lawyer, charged Saleem with harbouring a grudge against Radhe Sham over some issue. The accused had reportedly tried to implicate the deceased in criminal cases.

Godara stated before the police that the deceased was busy in the ongoing panchayat electioneering. Radhe Sham met villagers late on Tuesday night. The deceased’s damaged car was also found near the stadium, he further reported to the police.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhagirah S Meena said a first information report (FIR) has been lodged at Sardulgarh and teams have been constituted to nab the suspects.

“It is premature to attribute motive behind the crime and we are working to crack the case,” added the SSP.