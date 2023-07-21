Cop among 3 nabbed by Punjab vigilance for accepting ₹1L bribe in Hoshiarpur
Punjab Vigilance Bureau has nabbed a senior constable of Punjab Police, a home guard jawan and a private person for accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh
Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed a senior constable of Punjab Police, a home guard jawan and a private person for accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh. The arrested persons have been identified as Rohit Hans, senior constable Kinder Singh and home guard Jujhar, said a VB spokesperson.
The accused were arrested on the complaint of conductor Gurmail Singh, posted at Punjab Roadways’ Hoshiarpur depot. The VB spokesperson said that the bus conductor had lodged a complaint that the police personnel recovered a small quantity of opium from his possession but started blackmailing him to book with charges of seizure of large quantity of narcotics if he would not pay ₹ 2.50 lakh bribe.
