Cop among 3 nabbed by Punjab vigilance for accepting 1L bribe in Hoshiarpur

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed a senior constable of Punjab Police, a home guard jawan and a private person for accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh. The arrested persons have been identified as Rohit Hans, senior constable Kinder Singh and home guard Jujhar, said a VB spokesperson. The accused were arrested on the complaint of a bus conductor posted at Punjab Roadways’ Hoshiarpur depot. (Representational Photo)

The accused were arrested on the complaint of conductor Gurmail Singh, posted at Punjab Roadways’ Hoshiarpur depot. The VB spokesperson said that the bus conductor had lodged a complaint that the police personnel recovered a small quantity of opium from his possession but started blackmailing him to book with charges of seizure of large quantity of narcotics if he would not pay ₹ 2.50 lakh bribe.

Vigilance nabs cop for accepting ₹30K bribe in Jalandhar

JALANDHAR Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has nabbed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ram Prakash posted at Patara police station here for accepting a bribe of ₹30,000. The VB spokesperson said that the accused ASI has been arrested on the complaint of Jasvir Singh Judge, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar of Kaki village. It was after the complainant’s father Karnail Singh submitted an application at the office of SSP Jalandhar (Rural) and Human Rights Commission in Chandigarh against an “illegal case” registered against his grandson that an FIR was marked to ASI Ram Prakash for investigation. The ASI demanded to withdraw name of Karnail Singh’s grandson from the FIR in lieu of ₹2 lakh and was held while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000. A case under Sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused ASI.