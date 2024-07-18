The Mohali Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons, including a policeman, reportedly carrying 440-gm heroin in Mauli Baidwan village, Sector 80, on Wednesday. Cop among two held with 440-gm heroin

The accused have been identified as constable Gurmeet Singh of Faridkot and Navdeep Kaur, alias Nav, said to be a history-sheeter, of Talwandi Bhai, Ferozepur.

According to officials, the woman was earlier booked in six criminal cases, including three related to NDPS Act, and Gurmeet Singh was booked in the past in connection with a graft case.

The STF had got information that both accused, who were involved in illicit drug trade, were in Mohali for supply of contraband in Mauli Baidwan village. Inspector RD Sharma said, “We got to know that they both came here in a car, bearing number CH-01-CB-6900, and were present at a service station. When our team reached there, the accused were sitting inside their vehicle. Seeing the police party, they made an escape bid but were nabbed. They confessed that they were here to supply heroin to their customers.”

The STF will now check the call and social media details of the accused to ascertain about their network. Sharma added that both were drug addicts and the STF would investigate how they came into contact with each other.

Both have been booked under the NDPS Act at the Mohali STF police station.