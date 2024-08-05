Cop dies in Bathinda road mishap

A head constable died in a road accident after his vehicle rammed into a tree on the Bathinda-Muktsar highway near Deon village of Bathinda district late Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Navjot Singh of Muktsar. The mangled remains of the car after the mishap in Bathinda on Sunday.

As per information, the deceased was posted with a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Muktsar as a driver. Navjot was returning to Muktsar in the official vehicle after dropping the officer in Bathinda when the mishap took place, said people familiar with the development.

The police said the mishap took place at around 12:30 am. “The vehicle was severely damaged in the accident. Local residents called the ambulance and Navjot was rushed to the Bathinda civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body has been sent for the postmortem,” the police added.