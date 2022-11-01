Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cop obstructed during election duty in Yamunanagar, FIR lodged

Cop obstructed during election duty in Yamunanagar, FIR lodged

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:43 AM IST

The cop, who was on duty with other colleagues at booth number 50 at a school in the village, has leveled allegations against local Congress leader Brijpal Chhappar, his family and supporters in his complaint

Cop obstructed during election duty in Yamunanagar, FIR lodged
Cop obstructed during election duty in Yamunanagar, FIR lodged
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: The Yamunanagar police have registered an FIR for allegedly obstructing a cop from discharging his duty during the zila parishad and panchayat samiti election held in Chhappar village in the district.

It was lodged on the complaint of constable Jaspal Singh, posted at the police lines, under sections 323, 332, 353 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chhappar police station on October 30 against unknown accused.

However, the cop, who was on duty with other colleagues at booth number 50 at a school in the village, has leveled allegations against local Congress leader Brijpal Chhappar, his family and supporters in his complaint.

“At around 12:15 pm, Brijpal Chhappar, his son and at least four other persons were sitting near the polling booth. Following directions by the polling in-charge, I asked them to go out of the school boundary. They abused, manhandled and threatened to kill me. The man’s wife and one more woman also abused me,” Singh said in his statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out