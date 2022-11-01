Cop obstructed during election duty in Yamunanagar, FIR lodged

: The Yamunanagar police have registered an FIR for allegedly obstructing a cop from discharging his duty during the zila parishad and panchayat samiti election held in Chhappar village in the district.

It was lodged on the complaint of constable Jaspal Singh, posted at the police lines, under sections 323, 332, 353 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chhappar police station on October 30 against unknown accused.

However, the cop, who was on duty with other colleagues at booth number 50 at a school in the village, has leveled allegations against local Congress leader Brijpal Chhappar, his family and supporters in his complaint.

“At around 12:15 pm, Brijpal Chhappar, his son and at least four other persons were sitting near the polling booth. Following directions by the polling in-charge, I asked them to go out of the school boundary. They abused, manhandled and threatened to kill me. The man’s wife and one more woman also abused me,” Singh said in his statement.