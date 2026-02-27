Cop probing drug cases abducted, thrashed inside car in Mohali; 5 held

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) probing drug cases was abducted and assaulted inside a car for an hour before being thrown on the roadside near Sector 80 in Mauli Baidwan. Following the incident, Mohali police arrested all five accused within hours of the crime. The arrested accused have been identified as Navdidh, Sanju, Balwinder alias Billa, Ramandeep and Jagdeep alias Jaggi. After assaulting him for about an hour, the accused allegedly threw him out of the vehicle on the roadside, assuming he was dead. (HT Photo for representation)

The complainant, Harvinder Singh, 52, posted with the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF), alleged that the incident occurred on the intervening night of February 24 and 25, when he had gone out around midnight to buy food when a grey Swift Dzire car stopped near him.

One of the occupants asked him for directions to the airport. When he approached the vehicle, the men allegedly pulled him inside and drove away. Singh alleged that, inside the car, he was punched and kicked repeatedly. During the assault, they allegedly told him they were teaching him a lesson for registering “chitta” (synthetic drug) cases against their associates and threatened to kill him.

After assaulting him for about an hour, the accused allegedly threw him out of the vehicle on the roadside, assuming he was dead. He was later taken to Government Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, where doctors recorded three blunt injuries and kept him under observation.

Police have arrested five accused and sent them to judicial custody. Police registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 140(1) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 191(3) (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigating officer ASI Narinder Singh said that we’ve arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.