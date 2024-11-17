Cops among seven injured after clash between two groups in Shimla

At least seven people, including police personnel were injured following a dispute between the members of the Himalayan Brahmo Samaj and the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram at the Ramkrishna Mission Ashram in Shimla on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. Police personnel questioning witnesses at the Ramkrishna Mission Ashram near the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla after the clash. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The premises of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, located within the Brahmo Samaj property near the Vidhan Sabha was also damaged in the conflict, they said.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, while talking to mediapersons said, “The incident happened last evening [Saturday] when the members of Himalayan Brahmo Samaj peacefully entered the ashram premises to perform prayers.”

The group, the SP added, wished to continue their prayers into the night, but the members of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, who are in possession of the premises, objected, citing their they wished to close the ashram for the night

“When the members had almost finished the prayers, people started gathering at the spot and pelted stones from outside, injuring some people including police personnel,” he said, adding that two FIRs have been registered and police are investigating the matter.

“There is a longstanding property dispute over the premises but such an incident happening at a religious place is serious,” the SP said.

Police officials said some students were also involved in the incident.

