Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Cops arrest two drug suppliers, seize 400 bottles of banned cough syrup

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 02, 2024 10:08 AM IST

The accused, identified as Deepak, 27, and Inshuman, 24, were arrested during a routine crime prevention patrol near Kaimbwala Road, behind Rock Garden, early on Tuesday morning

The Chandigarh Police apprehended two individuals for illegal possession of 400 bottles of banned coughsyrup containing triprolidine hydrochloride and codeine phosphate, substances controlled under the NDPS Act due to their potential for abuse.

Cops recovered four boxes containing 400 bottles (100 ml each) of the banned syrup. (HT File)
Cops recovered four boxes containing 400 bottles (100 ml each) of the banned syrup. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Deepak, 27, and Inshuman, 24, were arrested during a routine crime prevention patrol near Kaimbwala Road, behind Rock Garden, early on Tuesday morning.

A police team, led by SI Mohinder Kumar, intercepted the suspects riding a Honda Activa scooter.

Upon searching their vehicle, officers recovered four boxes containing 400 bottles (100 ml each) of the banned syrup. The duo could not produce a valid permit or licence for carrying the restricted medicines.

According to police, Deepak, a resident of Kaimbwala, is a known drug addict with a criminal history. He has been previously arrested in a robberyand excise case by Sector 3 police station. During the current operation, police recovered two boxes containing 200 bottles of the banned syrup from his possession.

They said Inshuman, a resident of Khuda Ali Sher, was unemployed. To earn money, he got involved in drug supply, purchasing banned syrups and tablets from Delhi at low prices.

Together with Deepak, he would sell these in Chandigarh and Punjab at inflated rates. From him, the police recovered two additional boxes containing 200 bottles of the banned syrup.

A case was registered against the duo under the NDPS Act. Both accused were sent to judicial custody by a local court.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
