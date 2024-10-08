Menu Explore
Cops bust crime syndicate two arrested in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Oct 08, 2024 09:47 PM IST

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said that accused Amanpreet Singh of Jassowal village and Vinay Kumar of Rampur Bilron, who were wanted in several criminal cases including murder, attempt-to-murder and extortion, were part of a huge nexus which got arms and ammunition from abroad.

An organised crime syndicate was busted with the arrest of two individuals on Tuesday, the police claimed. They also recovered two pistols from the accused who were planning to strike big during the festive season, they added.

"The crime investigation agency received a tip off about their location and future planning acting on which both were arrested. Two pistols were also recovered from them", the SSP claimed. (HT File)
“The crime investigation agency received a tip off about their location and future planning acting on which both were arrested. Two pistols were also recovered from them”, the SSP claimed. (HT File)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said that accused Amanpreet Singh of Jassowal village and Vinay Kumar of Rampur Bilron, who were wanted in several criminal cases including murder, attempt-to-murder and extortion, were part of a huge nexus which got arms and ammunition from abroad.

“The crime investigation agency received a tip off about their location and future planning acting on which both were arrested. Two pistols were also recovered from them”, the SSP claimed.

He informed that another case had been registered against the accused at Chabbewal police station under Section 111 (organised crime) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
