Cops get training, CCTV cameras installed at Chandigarh-Mohali border

Updated on Feb 13, 2023 04:53 AM IST

While one camera has been installed facing the Chandigarh-Mohali border, the other has been positioned near Mohali SSP residence in Phase 3A

Police personnel practising defence and attack techniques near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Sunday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have installed two CCTV cameras at the Chandigarh-Mohali border on the Sector 52/53 dividing road to monitor the movement of Sikh protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners.

While one camera has been installed facing the Chandigarh-Mohali border, the other has been positioned near Mohali SSP residence in Phase 3A. Besides this, loudspeakers have also been installed there.

The police took the step in the wake of the February 8 clash between protesters and police forces at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. In the clash, 33 police personnel were injured and dozens of police vehicles were damaged after armed protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners went on a rampage.

Monday, February 13, 2023
