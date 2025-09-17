Cops seize 7.8 kg heroin, illegal weapons; 10 held in Ferozepur

Police have busted multiple drug and arms smuggling rackets across the district, arresting ten individuals and recovering 7.8 kg of heroin, firearms, vehicles, and other incriminating material in separate cases. Ferozepur police have registered four FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that four FIRs have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with heroin worth several crores in the international market seized.

In the largest haul, Krishan Singh (25) of Patiala was caught with 5.225 kg of heroin hidden in a Mahindra pickup on Dulchi Road near Sokar Canal.

In another operation near Hussainiwala Headworks, police recovered 1.542 kg of heroin from Rohit Kumar (19) and Sandeep Singh, both residents of Ferozepur. One of their accomplices remains absconding.

In a separate case, Kamal Kumar, Rahul, and Surinder Singh alias Radhe were arrested with 1.1 kg of heroin, two motorcycles, a Glock pistol with cartridges, and a mobile phone.

Under the Arms Act, Pipal Singh (27) of Tarn Taran was arrested with a .32 bore country-made pistol. Lovepreet Singh (24) and Angrej Singh (27), also from Tarn Taran, were held with another illegal pistol and a Swift car.