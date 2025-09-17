Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cops seize 7.8 kg heroin, illegal weapons; 10 held in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 06:38 am IST

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that four FIRs have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with heroin worth several crores in the international market seized.

Police have busted multiple drug and arms smuggling rackets across the district, arresting ten individuals and recovering 7.8 kg of heroin, firearms, vehicles, and other incriminating material in separate cases.

Ferozepur police have registered four FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Ferozepur police have registered four FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that four FIRs have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with heroin worth several crores in the international market seized.

In the largest haul, Krishan Singh (25) of Patiala was caught with 5.225 kg of heroin hidden in a Mahindra pickup on Dulchi Road near Sokar Canal.

In another operation near Hussainiwala Headworks, police recovered 1.542 kg of heroin from Rohit Kumar (19) and Sandeep Singh, both residents of Ferozepur. One of their accomplices remains absconding.

In a separate case, Kamal Kumar, Rahul, and Surinder Singh alias Radhe were arrested with 1.1 kg of heroin, two motorcycles, a Glock pistol with cartridges, and a mobile phone.

Under the Arms Act, Pipal Singh (27) of Tarn Taran was arrested with a .32 bore country-made pistol. Lovepreet Singh (24) and Angrej Singh (27), also from Tarn Taran, were held with another illegal pistol and a Swift car.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cops seize 7.8 kg heroin, illegal weapons; 10 held in Ferozepur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On