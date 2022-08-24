Cops’ yearly uniform allowance enhanced to 15,000: Jai Ram

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced that the uniform allowance of Himachal Pradesh police officers had been enhanced from ₹3,675 to ₹15,000 per annum.

The chief minister, while addressing Himachal Pradesh Police Service Officers, said the Himachal Pradesh police was one of the most disciplined and dedicated police forces in the country.

Thakur said the state government was ensuring that the best working conditions be provided to the police force to keep their morale high.

“Hundreds of posts of police personnel of different categories have been filled during the last four-and-half year period and over 2,500 personnel have been promoted,” he said, adding that several police posts and police stations had been opened to ensure effective policing and to maintain law and order.

Jai Ram said the state government had also decided to upgrade 16 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) to assistant superintendents of police (ASPs), which will go a long way in removing promotional stagnation in the force.

The police force must also upgrade and enhance their capacity to meet the challenges of the fast technological advancements. He also emphasised the need for better coordination between the police and the masses.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said that the state police department was strengthened during the tenure of the incumbent government. “As many as 350 vehicles have been provided to the police department to ensure effective mobility of the force. In addition to this, ₹ 300 crore has been spent on creating effective infrastructure and modernisation of the Police Force,” said DGP.