Cops’ yearly uniform allowance enhanced to ₹15,000: Jai Ram
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur announced that the uniform allowance of Himachal Pradesh police officers had been enhanced from ₹3,675 to ₹15,000 per annum
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced that the uniform allowance of Himachal Pradesh police officers had been enhanced from ₹3,675 to ₹15,000 per annum.
The chief minister, while addressing Himachal Pradesh Police Service Officers, said the Himachal Pradesh police was one of the most disciplined and dedicated police forces in the country.
Thakur said the state government was ensuring that the best working conditions be provided to the police force to keep their morale high.
“Hundreds of posts of police personnel of different categories have been filled during the last four-and-half year period and over 2,500 personnel have been promoted,” he said, adding that several police posts and police stations had been opened to ensure effective policing and to maintain law and order.
Jai Ram said the state government had also decided to upgrade 16 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) to assistant superintendents of police (ASPs), which will go a long way in removing promotional stagnation in the force.
The police force must also upgrade and enhance their capacity to meet the challenges of the fast technological advancements. He also emphasised the need for better coordination between the police and the masses.
Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said that the state police department was strengthened during the tenure of the incumbent government. “As many as 350 vehicles have been provided to the police department to ensure effective mobility of the force. In addition to this, ₹ 300 crore has been spent on creating effective infrastructure and modernisation of the Police Force,” said DGP.
-
Grenade attack in Budgam: Two more militant associates arrested
Police arrested two more militant associates in connection with the grenade attack on a member of the minority community on August 15 at Chadoora, Budgam, on Tuesday. Police said the two militant associates – Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat of Kralpora and Sameer Ahmad Najar of Gund Chekpora, Kanipora – were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. “A case has been registered and further investigation initiated.” Police said that so far four persons had been arrested in the case.
-
BJP leader found hanging from tree in J&K’s Kathua
A BJP leader was found hanging from a tree in mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said. Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the incident. Sources said Raj was missing for the past three days. Police have lodged a case and initiated investigation, the officials said. A person named by the deceased's family members in connection with the incident will be questioned, Senior superintendent of police, Kathua, R C Kotwal said.
-
Policeman kills pregnant wife in J&K’s Kathua
A Special Police Officer on Tuesday allegedly bludgeoned Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days' pregnant wife to death in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident happened at Dharalta village in the Billawar area when Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days, brutally killed his wife a mother of two daughters, 32, Asha Devi, following an argument over some family matter, the officials said.
-
Pahalgam accident: Another ITBP personnel dies, death toll rises to 8
The death toll in the bus accident that took place Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week has risen to eight after another ITBP personnel succumbed to injuries, officials said on Tuesday. Seven personnel were killed in the accident while 32 others, including two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam on August 16. They were returning to their base after completing the Amarnath Yatra duty.
-
Illegal-mining accused’s sister helps him flee from police custody in Ludhiana
The sister of a Jalandhar-based person accused of illegal mining helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape from police custody at the court complex in Jagraon. Identified as Ramandeep Kaur, she was accompanied by another unidentified woman. The duo helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape, following which City Jagraon police registered a complaint. On Tuesday, Ajay was brought to the court complex in Jagraon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics