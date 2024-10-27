Corporate cricket tournament in Ludhiana: Easy win for CICU on Day 1

The 10th CICU Corporate T20 Cricket Tournament-2024 kicked off at the GRD Academy cricket ground, Hambran Road, Ludhiana, on Sunday. In Group D, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), batting first, put up a score of 167 runs in 20 overs against Navyug Namdhari Eco Drive. In response, Navyug Namdhari Eco Drive was bowled out at 69 runs in 17.5 overs, losing the match by 98 runs. Pankaj from the CICU, who scored 58 runs off 40 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes, was named man of the match. Participants and guests at the 10th CICU Corporate T20 Cricket Tournament that kicked off at the GRD Academy cricket ground, Hambran Road, Ludhiana, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In Group C, Mitter Fasteners drubbed Hero Steels by eight runs. Mitter Fasteners won the toss and chose to bat, posting 150 runs with 8 wickets down in 20 overs. Hero Steels could score only 142 runs. Tanveer from Mitter Fasteners, who scored 24 runs with 4 fours in 19 balls, was awarded man of the match.

Onkar Pahwa, MD of Avon Cycles Limited, was the chief guest. CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, along with Tejvinder Singh, Jagbir Singh Sokhi (president of Sewing Machines Technology Park), Vinod Thapar (Knitwear Club chairman) and several CICU members and industry leaders were present.

Pahwa congratulated the CICU for its efforts to organise the tournament for the past nine years, recognising the event’s role in fostering corporate team spirit and motivation. He applauded CICU’s commitment to developing both team and leadership skills through sports, which he said, is essential for shaping tomorrow’s industries. He also commended the cricket management committee for the arrangements.