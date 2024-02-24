Correcting course at Civil hospital mortuary: Pharmacy officer to be present during post-mortems in Ludhiana

The civil hospital has from now made the presence of a pharmacy officer during the post-mortem examinations mandatory following an official circular issued by the civil surgeon to ensure adherence to regulations. The notice to this effect was issued by senior medical officer (SMO) of the civil hospital, Dr. Mandeep Sidhu, on February 20, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to regulations, the presence of a pharmacy officer is imperative during post-mortem examinations. Taking action to rectify this anomaly, civil surgeon Dr. Jasbir Singh Aulakh had instructed the SMO to ensure the deployment of a pharmacy officer in the mortuary via an official circular on February 20.

The pharmacy officer’s responsibilities include maintaining records related to post-mortem procedures, from the entry of deceased bodies into the mortuary to their final disposition. The issuance of this directive underscores the importance of accurate record-keeping in such sensitive matters.

Dr Aulakh’s directive follows an investigation revealing a prolonged absence of pharmacy officers during post-mortem duties. The SMO has been directed to enforce duty rosters, ensuring the continuous presence of pharmacy officers in the mortuary. Daily entries in arrival and departure registers must be diligently recorded, with reports promptly submitted to the civil surgeon’s office.

Currently, the civil hospital has four pharmacy officers, including the chief pharmacist, stationed at various departments. To comply with the new mandate, pharmacy officers from other sections will be reassigned to the mortuary.

The civil hospital mortuary serves as a crucial facility, catering to post-mortem examinations for deceased individuals from across the district, including those found on roadsides and railway tracks.