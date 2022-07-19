Corruption case against ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu: HC seeks status report on probe
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from the state government on the plea from former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, seeking directions to state police to conduct a “fair and proper inquiry” into corruption allegations against him and grant him opportunity of hearing before registration of a criminal case.
The response has been sought by July 25 and police have been told to file a status report in the FIR in which his alleged role is being investigated, the lawyers said. The detailed order is awaited. The plea further demands that he be given seven days’ notice, in the event of police’s plan to arrest him.
Ashu, who was the minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs during the Congress regime, argued that unsuccessful contractors, who were ineligible to participate in e-tender process of the Punjab government from 2018 to 2022, have filed complaints against him now out of vengeance.
Ashu is accused of corruption in awarding tenders for transportation of food grains during Congress government.
The former minister claims the contractors remained silent all this while, but now, with change of government, they are complaining about the tendering process in order to “implicate” him.
-
Amid tussle with Delhi Sikh body, SGPC general secretary urges Akal Takht to intervene
Days after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee announced to launch dharam prachar in Punjab, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli urged Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to intervene to avoid “unnecessary conflict” between the two.
-
3 LeT modules busted across Jammu, seven operatives held: ADGP
With the arrest of seven terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have busted three Lashkar modules across Jammu. “The terror modules were assigned by their Pakistan-based handlers to target Amarnath yatris, security forces, minority community members and political leaders,” said additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh during a press conference.
-
Yasin Malik to go on hunger strike from July 22: JKLF
Incarcerated chief of now banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik will be going on a hunger strike from July 22 in Tihar jail if Malik's demands of a fair trial and ensuring his physical presence in the courts is not fulfilled, a JKLF spokesperson said in a mailed statement.
-
Ludhiana: 16-yr-old girl found dead under mysterious circumstances
A 16-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in Upkar Nagar where she worked as a domestic help. The deceased was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan. The incident triggered an angry protest by migrant labourers outside the house and the girl's parents demanded the arrest of the owner and other members of the family. It is leant that the occupants of the house had fled after informing the police.
-
Poll prep in full swing in J&K
Though the poll dates are yet to be announced in Jammu and Kashmir, preparation is in full swing for the first assembly elections post-revocation of the Article 370. If sources are to be believed, the elections could take place either in December or early next year. The poll panel had asked the officials to complete electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir and added that the draft rolls should be prepared by August 31.
