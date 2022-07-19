Corruption case: HC stays arrest of ex-minister Gilzian
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed the arrest of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in an FIR registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau against him on the allegations of corruption.
The high court bench of justice Lisa Gill acted on his plea seeking anticipatory bail. While asking for a response by July 25, the high court has told the Punjab vigilance bureau to file a “specific report”.
The FIR in question was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. His predecessor in the previous Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, was also arrested in the case. Gilzian was appointed forest minister in the Congress government on September 26, 2021, and he lost the February 2022 assembly polls.
He has been accused of organised corruption pertaining to the issuance of permits for cutting of khair trees, transfer of officials, purchases, and issuance of NOCs, etc.
Gilzian, in his plea, claimed that the FIR was an act of “political vendetta” because of a change in the government. He claims there is a clear violation of Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He further submitted that he had nothing to do with Kulwinder Singh, to whom some amount is stated to have been handed over by the contractor and is accused in the June 6 criminal case. He also claimed that the prosecution is itself unsure about the number of tree guards purchased and different figures are being thrown into the public domain. He further submitted that he was not involved in any other criminal case and further undertook that he would join the investigation and cooperate with the investigating agency. He also submitted that there was no question of him absconding or not facing proceedings.
-
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney pledges to donate entire salary to EWS kids
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, announced to launch a 'Punjab Education Fund', for which the total amount comes to around Rs 32 lakh per year and about Rs 2 crore for a tenure of six years. A recipient of fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri, Sahney, takes keen interest in philanthropy and culture. He took the oath of office on Monday at the onset of monsoon session of Parliament.
-
Tricolour to be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Tricolour will be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, slated to take place between August 13 and 15. Khattar, and his cabinet colleagues Dushyant Chautala, Ranjit Singh and Gopal Kanda have pledged to donate flags equal to their month's salary. The CM also called upon other MLAs and MPs to donate flags.
-
Illegal sand mining: Punjab police register FIR against Channi’s nephew, aide
The Punjab Police on Monday registered an FIR against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey, and his alias Lovie, aide Kudratdeep Singh, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar for carrying out illegal mining at the Malikpur site of the district in 2017.
-
Presidential elections: Polling peaceful in Punjab, 114 MLAs cast vote
Polling for the 2022 Presidential elections went off peacefully in Punjab, with 114 out of 117 members of legislative assembly (MLAs) turning up to exercise their franchise on Monday. Three MLAs abstained from voting. Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said all arrangements were made as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India and polling began on schedule at 10 am.
-
Panjab University initiates process to elect added members
With Panjab University planning to hold the election for deans of various faculties, the varsity on Monday initiated the process of the election of added members — who, along with senators, professors and department heads are responsible for electing the deans. The varsity on Monday issued letters to the senators to invite nominations for added members. Elected members will hold the office till January 31, 2023.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics