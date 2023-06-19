Pink bollworm detected in cotton fields in Abohar, farmers worried

Cotton farmers of Abohar are an anxious lot due to the detection of the pink bollworm in fields, though authorities say that there is nothing to worry as of now. Farmers survey their cotton fields for presence of pink bollworm in Abohar. (HT Photo)

Officials say the pest population is currently below the ETL (economic threshold level), and hence there is no reason to panic.

According to information, the pests were spotted in fields where farmers sowed the crop before the recommended period of April 15-May 15.

Satadev, a resident of Telupura village, located 21km from Abohar, said he had taken eight acres on lease from the local landlord for ₹42,000 per acre to sow cotton.

“The cotton crop is now about two-ft tall, and it has been affected not only by pink bollworm but also by green stink bug and leaf curl, even though we sprayed pesticides on the crop twice. Buds have started to form but due to the pink bollworm attack, we are likely to suffer losses,” he said, adding that last year too, his crop was affected due to whitefly attack.

Pawan, another farmer of Telupura village, said, “I had planted cotton on 10 acres which has now been attacked by pink bollworm.”

He demanded that the Punjab government provide the required amount of pesticides at subsidised rates through cooperative agricultural societies.

Assistant agriculture officer, Abohar, Gagandeep Singh said about 25-30 acres of cotton fields in each village have reported bollworm attack. “The department had alerted the farmers about the threat of pest attacks. But the current detections are minor and less than the ETL. Farmers should not panic and ensure timely observation of fields and use insecticides like Proclaim, Avath, and Ethion. Cotton growers have also been advised to continue irrigating the cotton crop,” he added.

In 2021, 34% of raw cotton was lost to bollworm attack while in 2022, heavy losses were seen in south Malwa region of Punjab.