Councillor presses for domicile reservation in Chandigarh

Ward number 12 councillor Saurabh Joshi, in a letter to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has demanded 85% reservation policy for those holding a domicile of Chandigarh, in regular/contractual/outsource jobs in the UT administration, municipal corporation and private sector and in admissions at various professional colleges, Panjab University and its affiliated colleges in the city.

He argued that Chandigarh, despite being a joint capital of both Punjab and Haryana, was deprived of any reservation in these two states, whereas, both states had reservations policies for their respective domicile residents.

“To make the situation more specific, there is no reservation for children of Chandigarh in professional colleges including PEC, arts and home science, engineering and medical colleges. Even Panjab University and its affiliated colleges ignore any rightful place for those born in Chandigarh,” he added.

Youth dies after falling off moving train

Ambala

A 25-year-old youth died after allegedly falling off a moving train in Ambala City on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Gulfaam, who was travelling on the Sealdah Express from Nagina in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district to Jammu Tawi. His body was found on the tracks near Sector 8 by some men who informed his Ambala-based cousin and police were called for further probe.

PU conducts entrance test for BA/BCom LLB course

Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) conducted the entrance test for admissions to BA/BCom LLB (Honours) five-year integrated course on Sunday. A total of 12 centres were created, six on the PU campus and the remaining at different colleges of Chandigarh. As many as 3,344 (87.91%) of the 3,804 registered candidates appeared in the entrance, which was conducted satisfactorily, the university said in its official communiqué.

Two phones recovered from Model Jail

Chandigarh

Authorities on Saturday recovered two mobile phones and a charger from the toilet of barrack number 4 at the Model Jail in Sector 51 during a checking. A case has been registered against unknown persons under Prisons, Punjab Amendment Act at the Sector 49 police station. Multiple gangsters lodged in jails have been using mobile phones to keep running their illegal activities and to make extortion calls to businesses.