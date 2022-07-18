Councillor presses for domicile reservation in Chandigarh
Ward number 12 councillor Saurabh Joshi, in a letter to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has demanded 85% reservation policy for those holding a domicile of Chandigarh, in regular/contractual/outsource jobs in the UT administration, municipal corporation and private sector and in admissions at various professional colleges, Panjab University and its affiliated colleges in the city.
He argued that Chandigarh, despite being a joint capital of both Punjab and Haryana, was deprived of any reservation in these two states, whereas, both states had reservations policies for their respective domicile residents.
“To make the situation more specific, there is no reservation for children of Chandigarh in professional colleges including PEC, arts and home science, engineering and medical colleges. Even Panjab University and its affiliated colleges ignore any rightful place for those born in Chandigarh,” he added.
Youth dies after falling off moving train
A 25-year-old youth died after allegedly falling off a moving train in Ambala City on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Gulfaam, who was travelling on the Sealdah Express from Nagina in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district to Jammu Tawi. His body was found on the tracks near Sector 8 by some men who informed his Ambala-based cousin and police were called for further probe.
PU conducts entrance test for BA/BCom LLB course
Panjab University (PU) conducted the entrance test for admissions to BA/BCom LLB (Honours) five-year integrated course on Sunday. A total of 12 centres were created, six on the PU campus and the remaining at different colleges of Chandigarh. As many as 3,344 (87.91%) of the 3,804 registered candidates appeared in the entrance, which was conducted satisfactorily, the university said in its official communiqué.
Two phones recovered from Model Jail
Authorities on Saturday recovered two mobile phones and a charger from the toilet of barrack number 4 at the Model Jail in Sector 51 during a checking. A case has been registered against unknown persons under Prisons, Punjab Amendment Act at the Sector 49 police station. Multiple gangsters lodged in jails have been using mobile phones to keep running their illegal activities and to make extortion calls to businesses.
-
Organs of brain-dead patient lend new lease of life to three at PGIMER
The family members of 65-year-old a resident of Solan Himachal Pradesh, Nisha Thakur, donated her organs and lent a new lease of life to a terminally-ill patient suffering from debilitating renal disease and helped restore the sight of two corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Thakur, was admitted to PGIMER on July 11, following a ruptured aneurysm.
-
Chandigarh’s Bhaumika bags gold at Wushu Championship
Bhaumika of Sri Aurobindo School, Sector 27, bagged a gold medal during the Sub-Junior Wushu Championship held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The five-day tournament, featuring 1,300 players from 33 states and UTs, concluded on Thursday. Eleven-year-old Bhaumika won gold in the under 36 kg category of the sanda event. She trains at Spiders Combat Sports Academy at Sri Aurobindo School.
-
Congress carries out march in Chandigarh to protest against inflation
The Labour Colony cell of Chandigarh Congress on Sunday organised a protest march in Mauli Jagran here against the Centre over the rising inflation. Congress workers from Mauli Jagran carried empty utensils during the march to convey to the government that it had become difficult for poor and lower middle-class families to run their kitchen because of the alleged mishandling of the economy.
-
Punjab Police AIG encourages residents to report cybercrime at 1930
All India Management Association's Chandigarh chapter, Chandigarh management association on Sunday organised a panel discussion on “White Collar Crime – Financial Frauds and support available”. The event was attended by over 85 CMA members. Punjab Police's assistant inspector general Jasdeep Singh, cross check consultants' founder Jogeshwar Pratap Singh and Axis Bank's fraud control unit regional head Harjit Singh headed the panel, which was moderated by the association general secretary Abhishek Gupta.
-
All-party meet: Centre’s actions have left Punjabis feeling alienated: Harsimrat Badal
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal expressed concerns about the recent developments, including the rocket-propelled grenade attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the murder of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala with an AK-74. She said that Punjabis are feeling alienated because the central government has assured to allot land in Chandigarh to Haryana for a separate assembly.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics