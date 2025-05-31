Counter intelligence wing of J&K Police conduct raids across Valley

Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations across Valley and seized several digital devices. Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit during a raid at various districts in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that raids were conducted by CIK officers after obtaining search warrant from the court of special judge, designated under NIA Act, Srinagar, in a terror linked case FIR No. 07/2023 U/S 13, 18, 38, 39 ULA(P) Act r/w 120-B IPC of P/S CIK Srinagar.

“During investigation of the instant case, suspicious technical signatures were traced at different locations of districts Budgam, Pulwama, Kupwara, Shopian, and Srinagar. The suspects were found using suspected encrypted messaging applications,” police spokesman said, adding that during further analysis, various individual suspects were found using a “specific encrypted messaging application” which is widely used by terrorists handlers from across for coordinating and executing a variety of terrorist related activities including recruitment into terrorist ranks. “These individuals /users are suspected to be in touch with suspicious entities across the border. As such, maintaining the element of surprise, the searches were meticulously planned and conducted.”

Police said that during raids, incriminating material in the form of SIM cards, mobile phones, tablets and other digital devices having bearing on the investigation of the case have been recovered and seized in the instant case. “Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation.”

Police said that the operation is aimed at to uncover crucial evidence, curb illicit activities, prevent the misuse of communication devices, such as mobile phones, and dismantling the terror ecosystem in the UT by identifying terrorist associates, over ground workers (OGWs) supporting and abetting terrorism and also ensuring legal action against them as envisaged by the law of the land.