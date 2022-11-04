Country reeling under unemployment, inflation but BJP is questioning Congress: Anand Sharma

Launching a counter offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday said the statements of saffron party leaders only prove that it is losing ground in Himachal.

Responding to BJP leader Sambit Patra’s dig at the party that its senior leadership is avoiding campaigning in Himachal, Sharma said, “Priyanka Gandhi is the general secretary of the party and she is campaigning here, what is the trouble for the BJP?”

“The fact that the BJP thinks that Congress leaders visiting Himachal is tourism while BJP leaders’ visit to the state is national service, only proves their dual standards.”

The Congress leader also slammed the BJP for not remembering former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary while they paid tributes to Sardar Patel whose birth anniversary was on the same day.

He also targeted the BJP on issues of unemployment and inflation. “Why are the BJP leaders hesitant to speak about unemployment? Modi has ruled the country for eight years. The country’s economy is deteriorating, inflation is at an all-time high, people are unemployed but the BJP is silent on these issues. They are instead, seeking answers from the Congress.”

He also attacked the BJP over vacant posts in government departments and the Agniveer scheme. He said the scheme offers no social security for soldiers and the country will bear the brunt of it.