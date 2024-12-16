Menu Explore
Couple held with heroin in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 16, 2024 06:18 AM IST

They were identified as Rahul Singh Jamwal and his wife Shagun Chandel, alias Tannu Jamwal, residents of Rama Channi

Police on Sunday arrested a man and his wife along with 28 grams of heroin, said officials.

A case under FIR number 171/2024 under Sections 8, 21, 22 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Channi Himmat police station. (Getty Images)
A case under FIR number 171/2024 under Sections 8, 21, 22 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Channi Himmat police station.

They were identified as Rahul Singh Jamwal and his wife Shagun Chandel, alias Tannu Jamwal, residents of Rama Channi. "They were notorious drug peddlers. The duo was nabbed during a routine patrol in Channi Himmat area," said a police officer.

A case under FIR number 171/2024 under Sections 8, 21, 22 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Channi Himmat police station.

“Further investigation is underway to unearth the forward and backward linkages of the arrested individuals,” he added.

