Couple held with heroin in Jammu

Police on Sunday arrested a man and his wife along with 28 grams of heroin, said officials. A case under FIR number 171/2024 under Sections 8, 21, 22 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Channi Himmat police station. (Getty Images)

They were identified as Rahul Singh Jamwal and his wife Shagun Chandel, alias Tannu Jamwal, residents of Rama Channi. “They were notorious drug peddlers. The duo was nabbed during a routine patrol in Channi Himmat area,” said a police officer.

“Further investigation is underway to unearth the forward and backward linkages of the arrested individuals,” he added.