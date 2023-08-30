News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sangrur court awards 5 lakh relief to minor rape victim

Sangrur court awards 5 lakh relief to minor rape victim

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Aug 30, 2023 07:30 PM IST

The incident had come to the fore in 2020 when the girl fell sick and revealed the ordeal to her mother. The cousin, has already been convicted and awarded a 20-year jail term, said her counsel advocate Satvir Singh.

The court of additional sessions judge Saru Mehta Kaushik has awarded ₹5 lakh compensation to a minor rape victim in Sangrur. The victim had been raped twice, once when she was 11 years old and the second time when she was 13.

The court of additional sessions judge Saru Mehta Kaushik has awarded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh compensation to a minor rape victim in Sangrur. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The court of additional sessions judge Saru Mehta Kaushik has awarded 5 lakh compensation to a minor rape victim in Sangrur. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident had come to the fore in 2020 when the girl fell sick and revealed the ordeal to her mother. The cousin, 21, has already been convicted and awarded a 20-year jail term, said her counsel advocate Satvir Singh.

