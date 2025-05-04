Court issues fresh arrest warrant against Mohali RTO

The court of chief judicial magistrate Megha Dhaliwal has issued fresh arrest warrant against Mohali regional transport officer (RTO) Pradeep Singh Dhillon, valid until May 13. Dhillon is physically disabled, and due to this his retirement age was set at 60 years, meaning he was scheduled to retire from his post in May 2026. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The vigilance bureau informed the court that it had conducted raids at Dhillon’s residence and office, but he could not be traced. Earlier, the court had issued arrest warrant against him valid until May 1.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has also dismissed Dhillon’s anticipatory bail plea. A resident of Sector 80, Mohali, Dhillon has been named in an FIR registered under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). On learning that he had been named in the case, Dhillon went into hiding.

On April 7, the vigilance bureau conducted a raid at the regional transport authority (RTA) office and driving test centres. During the operation, a private individual, Sukhwinder Singh, was caught accepting a bribe in exchange for passing a driving test at the Sector 82 driving test centre in Mohali.

The agency arrested 24 individuals allegedly involved in bribery and negligence during the raids. A total of 16 FIRs were registered and ₹42,900 in bribe money was recovered.