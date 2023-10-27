News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Court junks SI’s bail plea in bribery case

Court junks SI’s bail plea in bribery case

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 28, 2023 05:52 AM IST

A case was lodged against the SI after one of his aides was arrested by the VB 15-days ago for accepting a bribe of ₹70,000 on his behalf

A local court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of sub-inspector (SI) Rajwant Singh, in-charge police post Kanganwal, who was wanted by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in a case of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Senior superintendent of police (Vigilance Bureau) Ravinderpal Singh said that the accused SI was avoiding arrest and had filed anticipatory bail application at local court (iStockphoto)

On October 12, the VB Ludhiana range arrested a person, identified as Vijay Kumar, alias DC, for accepting a bribe of 70,000 on behalf of SI Rajwant Singh, who was posted as in-charge police post Kanganwal in Ludhiana.

The VB had registered an FIR against Vijay Kumar and SI Rajwant Singh following the complaint lodged by Subash Kumar of Urban Vihar.

According to the complaint, the sub-inspector had demanded 1 lakh as a bribe for the settlement of a police complaint lodged against him by his neighbour.

Later, Vijay Kumar, a middleman of sub-inspector Rajwant intervened and the amount was settled to 80,000. After giving 10,000 Subash lodged a complaint with the VB and Vijay Kumar was arrested.

Senior superintendent of police (Vigilance Bureau) Ravinderpal Singh said that the accused SI was avoiding arrest and had filed anticipatory bail application at local court.

On Friday, the court of additional district and sessions judge Dr Ajit Atri dismissed the bail application.

