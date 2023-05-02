Counsel’s dues not settled: HC summons Western Command’s chief of defence accounts

{Lawyer’s fee not paid} HC also asked the authorities to assign reasons for their failure in making timely payments, failing which cost of ₹ 25 lakh will be imposed on them for undue harassment of counsel. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday asked the chief of defence accounts (CDA), Western Command Headquarters, to appear in person before the court to explain reasons behind delay in payment of bills of a senior panel counsel who had represented the army before different courts.

“Ordinarily this court would not be inclined to summon officers. However, considering that there are nearly 50 such cases/applications in pending cases filed by advocates claiming their fee and evasive response by the summoned junior officer, there is hardly any option left to explore. The CDA, HQ, WC, shall remain present in the court on the next date of hearing along with the OIC (Legal), Armed Forces Tribunal, Legal Cell, HQ Western Command, Chandimandir,” observed the HC bench of justice Vinod Bhardwaj.

The order was passed while hearing a plea filed by advocate Vikram Bajaj , who remained senior panel counsel for the central government and defended cases on its behalf from February 2016 to March 2021 before the Armed Forces Tribunal, Chandimandir. The OIC (Legal) has also been told to appear with him on May 26.

HC also asked the authorities to assign reasons for their failure in making timely payments, failing which cost of ₹25 lakh will be imposed on them for undue harassment of counsel.