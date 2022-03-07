Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: 35 more people test positive in Punjab
Covid: 35 more people test positive in Punjab

According to the Covid bulletin, the positivity rate has also come down to 0.27% in Punjab. (HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 10:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab on Monday registered 35 fresh Covid-19 cases while no death was recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Among districts, Jalandhar logged the maximum 11 cases, followed by five in Mohali. According to the state media bulletin, the positivity rate has also come down to 0.27%.

With 62 patients recovering from the virus, the number of those cured has reached 7,40,411. As many as 7,58,488 people have been found positive in the state so far, of whom 17,721 have died. The active caseload stands at 356.

Meanwhile, 52,246 doses of anti-Covid vaccines were administered across Punjab on Monday.

Tuesday, March 08, 2022
