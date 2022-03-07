Covid: 35 more people test positive in Punjab
Punjab on Monday registered 35 fresh Covid-19 cases while no death was recorded in the previous 24 hours.
Among districts, Jalandhar logged the maximum 11 cases, followed by five in Mohali. According to the state media bulletin, the positivity rate has also come down to 0.27%.
With 62 patients recovering from the virus, the number of those cured has reached 7,40,411. As many as 7,58,488 people have been found positive in the state so far, of whom 17,721 have died. The active caseload stands at 356.
Meanwhile, 52,246 doses of anti-Covid vaccines were administered across Punjab on Monday.
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
EU lawmakers to push for ban on new 'golden passports', visas for Russians
EU lawmakers say in their report that ending such schemes could have a significant economic impact in some countries. They are therefore proposing the gradual phaseout of golden passport schemes and tight rules for residence arrangements, including much more rigorous checks on applicants.
2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections
As many as 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police till March 7.
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.