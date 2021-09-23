Covid: 47 more cases in Punjab

Punjab on Wednesday registered 47 fresh cases of Covid-19 while no virus-related death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, with the fresh cases, Punjab’s total tally reached 6,01,401 cases, according to a medical bulletin. Among fresh cases, the maximum seven surfaced in Hoshiarpur and Pathankot while Ludhiana reported six.

The number of active cases in the state has witnessed a slight increase to 320. The daily positivity rate in the state stood at 0.13%.

With 43 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,576. Till now, 16,501 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

A total of 1,42,73,698 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, out of which 37,519 were tested on Friday. As many as 45,241 doses of vaccines were also administered on Wednesday.