Covid beds’ occupancy doubles in Punjab hospitals in two weeks

Owing to the fresh surge in daily infections amid the second wave of the pandemic, the bed occupancy for Covid-19 patients in Punjab hospitals has doubled in the past two weeks.

Around 14% of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in the state’s government and private hospitals were occupied as on April 4 whereas the occupancy increased to 31% by Saturday evening, data available with the health department shows.

The health department is emphasising the need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and increased vaccination of the eligible people. Since April 4, the state has added 43,678 fresh infections and 751 deaths.

To tackle the situation, the health department has reserved 8,400 level-2 beds in government and private hospitals for treatment of moderately ill Covid patients and 2,100 level-3 beds, including the intensive care unit (ICU) beds with or without ventilators, for critical patients.

Nearly 13% of the level-2 beds and 17% of the level-3 beds were occupied as on April 4. However, around 2,520 (30%) level-2 beds and 735 (35%) level-3 beds were occupied by the patients by Saturday evening.

State nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said, “Hospitalisation is gradually increasing in the state amid a fresh spike in infections. The state has enough beds available for level-2 patients in all the districts. High occupancy of level-3 beds is a major concern as it may lead to a high fatality rate. Also, occupancy of level-3 beds is more because people come to the hospital only when they develop severe symptoms and complications. We have enough ventilators, oxygen supply and other equipment to handle the second wave.”

Restrictions on elective surgeries up to April 30

Meanwhile, the health department issued fresh notice to all deputy commissioners of the state to restrict all elective surgeries in all hospitals, including government and private facilities, within the state up to April 30.

“The state is experiencing the second wave of Covid-19 and it is severe. Number of daily cases has crossed 4,000 and it has started putting more load of level-2 and level-3 isolation facilities. We will thus require more beds for Covid patients and with the increase of patient load on healthcare facilities, all elective surgeries need to be restricted till April 30,” the notice issued by the principal secretary, health and family welfare department, reads.

Dr Bhaskar added, “Besides restricting elective surgeries, we have asked private hospitals to reserve extra beds for Covid-19 patients as need may arise anytime. Also, all the private hospitals in Mohali district have been asked to reserve their 60% available beds only for Covid-19 patients. If required, we will issue similar notice in other districts.”